Vanguard gathered that the building popularly known as the PDP Secretariat was cordoned off by heavily armed security operatives while the workers continued their painting of the building.

This is coming three days after the governor, Prof Ben Ayade dumped the PDP for APC and he has gone a step further to convert the PDP secretariat to that of the Ruling party which he recently joined.

Recall that the PDP at the National had on Friday set up a caretaker committee headed by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Efiok Cobhams.

In a swift reaction, the landlord of the property has raised alarm over an attempt by the All Progressives Congress in the state to take over his property adding that PDP remains his tenant.

In a statement signed by Estate Administrator, Lawrence Asuquo and made available to journalists, he affirmed that PDP remains his tenant as he has no dealing with the APC.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to the fact that the property situated at 42A Murtala Muhammad Highway, Calabar which PDP holds as the tenant is presently being painted with APC colours.

“On behalf of the Estate of E. A Lawrence and myself as the administrator, I hereby state that PDP,s tenancy with the family is still subsisting and they remain my legal and recognised tenant.

“APC has never approached me for any such agreement so I am surprised to know of this development”,” the landlord said.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Police Command warned that it would deal decisively with any unscrupulous element trying to cause a bridge of peace in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Cross River state, CP Sikiru Akande gave the warning on Saturday in a press statement and made it available to Vanguard.

The statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo said the attention of the Police has been drawn to plans by some individuals to disrupt ongoing renovation work at the property at 142(a) along Muritala Mohammed Highway, Calabar.

It read: “The attention of the Nigeria Police has been drawn to plans by some individuals/group to disrupt the renovation work going on at a building on No:142 (a ) along the Muritala Mohammed Highway Calabar.

“For the avoidance of doubt the property is a rented property, and its “Tenancy” is not in ‘Contention.

“As a responsible Command, we will not sit back and watch any Person(s)come to disrupt the relative peace we have worked tirelessly to achieve. All are warned to maintain Peace, Law and Order.

“The current situation is a wake-up call to Men of Character to rise up, put resources together to and put up a structure that will not be contentious in future.

“The Cross River Police Command will not hesitate to deal decisively any unlawful activity with the full weight of the law,” they stated.

