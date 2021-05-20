Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party to join the All Progressives Congress.

The governor announced his decision to join the APC on Thursday morning after meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House.

The Street Journal had reported that the governor had hosted some governors from the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, at the government house in Calabar on Wednesday to persuade Ayade to defect from PDP to their party.

Some of the APC governors who were at the pre-defection dinner were Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima; David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State among others.

