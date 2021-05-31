Cross River state governor, Senator Ben Ayade has sacked four Commissioners and five Special Adviser for declining to defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The state governor, His Excellency Prof Ben Ayade has approved the relief of the following persons of their appointments as commissioners: Mike Usibe, Rita Ayim, Mr Asu Okang, Ntufam Donatus Etim,” Ayade spokesman Christian Ita said in a statement on Monday.

“Similarly, the under listed persons have also been relieved of their appointments Mr Leo Inyambe, Rt Hon. Orok Otu Duke Mr. Victor Okon (Alausa) ,Mr. John Etim Bassey, Hon. Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji.”

The governor also directed the commissioners and aides involved to return government properties and vehicles in their care with immediate effect to his Chief of Staff.

He sacked the officials days after he met with all his aides and stakeholder to extract commitment.

Ayade earlier this month formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC after about four years of foot dragging.

Before now, Ayade and his media team had vilified newsmen for on many occasions reporting that the governor was going to leave the PDP for APC.

His defection did not come to many as a surprise as his body language and the loss of control of the PDP structure to the National Assembly members and stakeholders in the state and the general loss of favour in the PDP at the national level over time is considered a major determinant.

When the PDP reconciliation committee led by former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki visited him two months ago Ayade expressed his anger with the party and said he was sitting on the fence.





