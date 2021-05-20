Following months of speculation about the likely defection of governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State from People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayade is all set to switch loyalty.

As a prelude to the defection, Ayade hosted a dinner at the Government House, Calabar, with seven APC Governors in attendance. Some of the APC Governors in attendance are those of Kebbi, Yobe, Ebonyi, Imo and Nasarawa.

With this latest development, the governor may announce his defection before the end of the week.

Ayade has been having running battle with the PDP in the state over control of the party’s structures, which he does not have a hold on.

The governor has also not been participating in the recent events of the PDP governors, preferring to delegate his deputy instead.

