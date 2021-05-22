The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Obidike Chukwuebuka has described the Cross River state Governor’s defection from People’s Democratic Party, PDP to All Progressive Congress, APC as a proof that President Buhari led Federal Government has done well in the South South geo political zone.

Obidike who made this statement to the Press in Victoria Island, Lagos state while congratulating the Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state noted, that at this point where the opposition claims the APC government has failed, the member have seen need to join the ruling party and benefit more from the good governance.

The APC chieftain said that the South South region has enjoyed the present government and the defection of Governor Ayade has confirmed that. He noted that President Buhari as unified the nation through balanced development and inclusive governance that is the reason why the men of goodwill from the south are identifying strongly with the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Open Grazing: Asaba declaration exposed North’s failed leadership — CNG He said, “Governor Ayade defected to our great party, APC with all members of the State House of Assembly, including Speaker & Deputy Speaker, Commissioners, elected local council chairmen, councilors and over 6,000 political appointees in the state”.

Hon. Obidike further congratulates the good people of Cross River on their love for the All Progressive Congress, APC for aligning with the centre for the interest of the state he added.

Governor Ben Ayade formally defected the the ruling All Progressive Congress from the opposition PDP. This will be the first time PDP will become opposition in the history of Cross River state since democracy came in 1999.

