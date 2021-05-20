By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja South-South zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih has described Thursday’s defection of Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as regrettable and unfortunate.

Chief Orbih in a telephone conversation with our correspondent said it was a shame that Governor Ayade would leave the PDP for a party that has unleashed hardship on Nigerians in the last couple of years.

He called on the National Assembly to enact a law that would make swapping of political parties premised on defined conditions.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Why I moved to APC — Gov Ayade He said: “It (Ayade’s defection) is regrettable and unfortunate. How can you leave a party on whose platform you won the governorship for another that has unleashed hardship on millions of Nigerians?

“It is time for lawmakers to come out clear on this. You can’t ride the platform of a party to success and turn around to take the mandate away to another party.

“A law should come up to state clearly that if an elected leader is leaving the party on whose platform he was elected; he should relinquish the mandate. This will help sanitize our politics,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...