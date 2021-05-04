Baba Ijesha …I stand in solidarity with Princess, says Iyabo Ojo By Esther Onyegbula SEQUEL to the released closed circuit television, CCTV, footage of a minor being sexually molested by Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, alias ‘Baba Ijesha’, another actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has said that it is criminal to molest or use a minor as a trap to gather evidence.

But another Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has thrown her weight behind popular comedian, Princess Damilola Adekoya, over the publication of the CCTV video footage by a national newspaper.

Fabiyi, who wrote on his Instagram page, said: “It is disturbing and unfortunate viewing the images of the released CCTV footage of a minor being sexually abused by a senior colleague. There is no excuse for this act. I condemn it. It is embarrassing and disappointing.

READ ALSO: I will never support, campaign or vote for APC , PDP again ― Iyabo Ojo “I have carefully waited for reliable options before jumping to a conclusion, as done in a civilized society, a stance a handful misconstrued as supporting the suspect.

Besides, he said: “The only person free from arrest and prosecution is the young lady. Several red lines were crossed, ignorance is never an excuse. The key question every honest person should be asking is ‘if the girl was your child, can you make her go through such trauma again in the name of gathering evidence. Where are the social services and domestic violence units in Lagos State? Shelve press release and sentiments, swing into action.”

On her part, Iyabo Ojo faulted the release of the video saying “I stand in solidarity with Princess Damilola Adekoya to disassociate with the publication of the CCTV video footage released by the newspapers showing the sexual molestation of the victim.

“We are of the solemn belief it was unauthorised, unlawful and a sheer violation of the victim’s fundamental human rights to dignity, privacy and life. It is also an aberration on the confidentiality reposed in the security architecture to whom the custody of the video was entrusted on the sole objective to be released to the law court for prosecution.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, had explained that Baba Ijesha is still in police custody as they await the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, advice on the matter, before they take any decision.

