Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken legal action against her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, and has demanded N100m as payment for damages caused by his ‘defamatory publication.

Earlier today, Fabiyi staged a protest demanding the bail and release of Baba Ijesha who has been held by the police for allegedly molesting a minor.

In a letter written by Ojo’s lawyers, The Maverick Forte Legal, it was said that during Fabiyi’s protest defamatory statements were inscribed on placards some of which read, “Nigeria Police please allow the law to dictate to you not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co. Please release Baba Ijesha.”

READ ALSO: Baba Ijesha to face sexual assault, defilement charges Another read, “Iyabo Ojo and Princess promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail in this era??”

Ojo, through her lawyers, denied making any statement to kill Baba Ijesha or unlawfully interfering with the statutory responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force.

Vanguard News Nigeria

