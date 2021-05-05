The Lagos State Government has recommended a five-case charge be brought against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha for sexually assaulting a minor.

One of the sexual assault charge the state government listed is punishable by life imprisonment.

“Whilst the State would ensure that Mr Olanrewaju James’s rights case enshrined in the Constitution are upheld, the Ministry Of Justice would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident Of Lagos State speedily brought to book, “Lagos State Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Onigbanjo added: “After due consideration -of the ‘facts in the case filet the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issued legal advise on the 4th Of May, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Mr. Olanrewaju James and recommended he be charged under the following provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015,”

“(1)Section 135; Indecent Treatment of a Child- punishable by 7 years imprisonment, (2) 137- Defilement of a-Child-, punishable by life imprisonment, (3) Section 261- Sexual Assault by Penetration- punishable by life imprisonment (4)Section 262- Attempted Sexuål Assault by Penetration, punishable by 14 years imprisonment and (5)Section 263, Sexual Assault- punishable by 3 years imprisonment.”

Baba Ijesha, was arrested on April 22 for allegedly defiling a minor.

Lagos State police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement that preliminary findings revealed that the suspect assaulted the victim sexually when she was seven years old.

There was an uproar following a report that a directive had been given for the release of Baba Ijesha from custody since his alleged offence was a bailable one.

A video of the suspect confessing to sexually assaulting the victim and begging for forgiveness had, however, gone viral following the rumour that investigation revealed that Baba Ijesha did not defile the victim.

Comedienne Princess, who is the foster parent of the victim, said Baba Ijesha first assaulted the girl twice sexually when she was 7. She said the Nollywood actor penetrated the victim with a key.

Princess said the victim opened up about the incident recently at the age of 14 when a video of Baba Ijesha acting with her showed on their screen at home.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...