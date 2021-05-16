By Ayo Onikoyi It is no longer news that Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has slammed a defamation suit of N100M on her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi through her solicitors, The Maverick Forte Legal for expressions perceived as defamatory during the protest the latter organised on Tuesday, May 12, 2021.

According to the letter made available on Iyabo Ojo’s Instagram page, Yomi was accused of defamatory publications on placards with the following inscriptions; first, “ Nigeria Police please allow the law to dictate to you, not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co. Please release Baba Ijesha.”

Second, “Iyabo Ojo and Princess promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail in this era?

The letter concluded by asking the actor to make retractions and publish them on social media platforms as well as some blogs, including his own Instagram page. The letter also demanded of the actor to desist from making further fresh defamatory publications against the actress.

ALSO READ: Ayo Animashaun, Shina Peller, others storm OSMD Network Summit Season 2 However, in his reaction Yomi Fabiyi has shrugged off the lawsuit, describing it as tasteless and disgusting.

“This is disgusting, to say the least. This is tasteless and a huge embarrassment. And learnt a lawyer wrote on social media that I should APOLOGIZE, apology FOR WHAT?,” he writes on his Instagram page.

“Do you now see why ordinarily I should never dignify that lawyer with my response? I didn’t even tell my lawyer at all. It is not a case that I should ever give a day’s attention. I am unavailable. Serving me a letter on social media is equally unprofessional but what is my own, many are arrogant with ignorance. Next time tell your lawyer everything so they guide you if you have a case.

“I will continue to honour this Iyabo for her previous kindness and mutual respect that we share spanning 19 years but if I am pushed, I will strike back legally and badly,” he added.

Yomi Fabiyi then raised more dust concerning the case by claiming that a new video has emerged that could complicate the case and tilt the tide in favour of Baba Ijesha.

ALSO READ: Actress Eve Esin goes tough on cyber troll “A new video has emerged where the said young lady (the 14year old) is being beaten while they torture Baba Ijesha. Why will they be beating the girl after subjecting her to re-molestation? Something is wrong and fishy. The law enforcement must act fast, I fear for the girl’s life now,” he writes on his Instagram page.

“If anybody has not submitted this new footage to the Commissioner of Police, Justice and DPP for quick action, I think it is time we need witnesses in court. Miscarriage of justice is evil. I am still not in any way going by that apology and forced words filmed as confession,” he added.

Yomi had earlier stated that the police confirmed that Baba Ijesha never raped the girl, that the old thespian never confessed to rape as it was widely believed and there was no video of rape. No forensic, no test to prove rape. He said Baba Ijesha only admitted to playing with the girl in a manner not right as captured in the CCTV footage.

Since the Baba Ijesha alleged rape/child molestation case came to the public glare, there has been no love lost between two colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry; Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi. While Iyabo Ojo has been calling for the head of the accused actor on a plate, Yomi Fabiyi has been holding brief for Baba Ijesha that justice should be served.

Vanguard News Nigeria

