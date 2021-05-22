By Jacob Ajom Recently, former Nigeria international, Tijani Babangida accused former Nigeria coach, Clemens Westerhof of not including him in the 1994 AFCON and World Cup squads because he refused the Dutch to manage him.

Speaking in an interview with an online publication, the former pacy winger said he was too good to have been ignored by any coach as he was at his prime. Said he, “I was too good to be left out of the squads,” adding, “I had issues with the coach (Westerhof), who wanted to manage me and I disagreed.”

The former Nigeria coach has reacted to the allegation, saying, Babangida’s claim was a big joke. “I want to believe it was a joke because I doubt if he has forgotten that Nigeria had a glut of stars who were far ahead of him in the Eagles’ pecking order.”

ALSO READ: Thanks to Femi Otedola, I can walk again — Coach Charles Bassey Continuing, Westerhof who called from his base in Holland said, “although I admit Babangida was a good player, he was not better than Finidi George, or Siasia, or Amokachi or Yekini. Who then should I have dropped fto make space for him?”



The former coach doubted if Babangida would have done better if he were in his shoes. “I coached numerous Nigerian players who still appreciate my role in their development. Finidi was in Holland sometime ago and was asked who was his best coach in his career.

He told the journalists that Westerhof had been his best coach ever. I am not boasting, I produced the best Nigerian team ever.”

