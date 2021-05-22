The Defence Headquarters has blamed the plane crash which killed the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military personnel on bad weather, Information Nigeria reports.

Recall that the Street journal had earlier reported that the Chief of Army Staff and 10 other military officers died in the incident which took place near Kaduna international airport.

Defense spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu who disclosed that the sad incident occurred due to inclement weather, added that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

The statement read; “It is with a heavy heart that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) regrets to announce that this evening at about 1800 hours, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in the company of his entourage, who were on an official trip from Abuja to Kaduna, were involved in an air mishap.

“The unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

“As we pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, the AFN solicits the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident.

“We wish to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains resolute in combatting the security challenges bedeviling our nation. The sacrifices of our dearly departed heroes will not be in vain.”

