…asks LGs to commence enforcement By Festus Ahon, ASABA DELTA State Chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, has backed Southern Governors on the ban on open grazing of cattle in the southern part of the Country.

Briefing newsmen after the monthly meeting of the Association in Warri South Local Government Council, ALGON Chairman in the State who is also the Chairman of Ika North East Local Government Area, Mr Victor Ebonka, said: “Southern farmers are losing Hundreds of millions of Naira to the plundering of food crops through encroachments on farmlands and exposing the region to famine and acute food scarcity”.

While urging the Governors to match their resolution with actions, Ebonka said; “enough is enough of these criminal herdsmen who have been terrorizing our people.

Also read: Insecurity: NAS warns against extra-judicial killing, harassment in South-East, South-South “We are tired and sick of the activities of these killer herdsmen. Our farmers now find it difficult to go to the farm for fear of being raped, killed or kidnapped. Our rural dwellers can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed for fear of being attacked by these ravaging armed herdsmen.

“We, therefore resolved in our meeting to enforce the ban on open grazing in our various local government areas. We have asked our council chairmen to liaise with relevant authorities and ensure the immediate enforcement of the ban.

“Open grazing is no longer acceptable to us as a people. Those who trade in cows should devise a better and modern method of keeping their cattle. We shall no longer tolerate open grazing in our communities.

“We also back our Governors on the call for a national dialogue, restructuring, respect for Federal Character among other resolutions reached by our Governors.”

Recall that the Southern Governors had at a meeting in Asaba, Delta State Capital, Tuesday, banned open grazing in the region as part of an effort to address herders-farmers clashes and senseless kidnapping as well as killings of Nigerian citizens of southern extraction.

Vanguard News Nigeria

