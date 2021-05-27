By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja As Nigerians live in fear over the worrisome trend of insecurity, media practitioners under the auspices of Ondo State Media Practitioners Association, OSMPA, Tuesday, threw weight behind Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over efforts and commitment to rid the state of all criminal elements and the ban on open grazing.

The declaration of their support was made at a media conference held in Abuja, where they made their stand known that Akeredolu should rather be commended for ensuring the safety of lives and property of Nigerians by spearheading the ban on open grazing in order to ensure peace in the nation, where he led Southern Governors to declare a ban on open grazing in Asaba, the Delta State capital, which he has been opposed and castigated by some sections of the country for the declaration.

According to the spokesman of OSMPA, Hon Olasunkanmi John Adebusuyi, with the level of insecurity in the state and the country at large, it would be inimical for a governor saddled with such a responsibility as a chief security officer of his state to fold his arms and watch the insecurity deteriorates further.

READ ALSO: Open grazing ban: Southern govs, Ortom, MBF, Clark blast Garba Shehu Adebusuyi also said the notice given by the Governor to killer-herdsmen in his state is a welcomed idea and step which should be supported by all Nigerians.

He said: “We consider this briefing as timely, and the right time to come out of our shells as an investigative body to declare our support as citizens of the state to our governor in the area of insecurity.

“As media practitioners with the interests of our state at heart, we have therefore seen the need to rally round and declare our unflinching support for the Governor at this trying period of insecurity across the country, which Ondo state has suffered most in the southern part of the country.

“As the chief security officer of the state, to protect lives and property of citizens, four years on, though, there were challenges emanating from kidnapping and farmers/herders clashes but they were never insurmountable by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration.

“Worried by the spate of insecurity, Governor Akeredolu’s administration championed the establishment of the southwest security network code-named operation Amotekun to get rid of Kidnapping and other crimes in the southwest states.

“OSPEMA, in its investigative efforts, understands that the corps operation is yielding positive results since its establishment after the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, courtesy of the drastic steps of Governor Akeredolu in addressing kidnapping and other crimes.”

Also noting the initiative of establishing a southwest security outfit called Amotekun, the group said Akeredolu’s efforts have unarguably triggered similar corp operations in other parts of the country because it was a germane move and motive.

The group added that the Governor’s action motivated his colleagues to establish similar outfits in their regions and the decision to ban open grazing in their states.

“While we commend Governor Akeredolu’s strides in fighting insecurity and Provision of social protection since his assumption of office, we are calling on all stakeholders in the country to embrace the decision of the Southern Governors on the Asaba declaration, particularly on banning of the primitive open grazing style of animal grazing in the country

“We, therefore, call on the Government of Ondo State, and the people of the state to rally round Arakunrin Akeredolu in order to sustain the current synergy being enjoyed among the security operatives in the state”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...