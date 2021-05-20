From Left: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Umahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba. Tuesday Ban irreversible and will be enforced lts unfortunate Malami unable to distill issues as expected of a Senior Advocate Comparing ban on open grazing with spate parts ban is annoying, betrays a terrible mindset Go to court, we shall meet there – Akeredolu Dayo Johnson – Akure The Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has lambasted the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami on his position that the ban on open grazing by southern governors was akin to banning all spare parts trading in the North.

Akeredolu in a statement personally signed by him on behalf of the southern governors in Akure, Ondo State said “lt is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distill issues as expected of a Senior Advocate.

He declared that “the ban open grazing was irreversible and will be enforced.

Recall that Malami while reacting to the decision of the governors on open grazing not likening it to ban on spare part trading in the Northern part of the country but unconstitutional.

Akeredolu’s statement reads “l have just read the press statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum to ban open grazing in their respective States.

“The AGF is quoted to have said that this reasoned decision, among others, is akin to banning all spare parts dealers in the Northern parts of the country and is unconstitutional.

"Nothing can be more disconcerting. This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit a response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in any way injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy.

“Nothing can be more disconcerting. This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit a response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in any way injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy.

“Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to a harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.

“Comparing this anachronism, which has led to the loss of lives, farmlands, and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange. It, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset.

“Mr Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the Laws of the respective States banning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governor Forum taken in the interest of their people.

“We shall be most willing to meet him in Court.

Akeredolu, therefore, declared that “The decision to ban open grazing stays. It will be enforced with vigour.”

