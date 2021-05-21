Barely a few hours after the inspector general of police alerted the commissioners of police in Plateau State and Abuja of an impending attack by Boko Haram insurgents, some bandits attacked Kwankwashe community in Suleja local government area of Niger State, yesterday night.

The attackers according to TheCable, who stormed the village at about midnight on Wednesday were also said to have killed an unidentified man. They reportedly operated for over an hour, resisting the local vigilante that intervened, before the police arrived in the area.

The community attacked is located about 30 minutes to Abuja, where authorities have been on the alert after the bandits overran some communities in Niger.

Abubakar Bello, the governor, had also confirmed that some members of the Boko Haram sect attacked some communities, displayed the residents and hoisted their flag in Kaure, Shiroro LGA of the state.

In response to the threat, and in an effort to protect the nation’s capital, the national assembly had summoned service chiefs and sought the recruitment of more security personnel.

