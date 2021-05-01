Suspected armed bandits are demanding N350 million as ransom to release about 77 who they say are in their custody in Kaduna State.

According to reports, 65 of the captives are Adara natives who were kidnapped from Libera Gida, Kallah ward in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

Making the revelation in a statement, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, spokesman, Luka Binniyat, said:

“SOKAPU had earlier reported that 10 of the 65 abducted villagers were able to escape a day after they were kidnapped. Going by the latest village headcount, 72 persons are being held by the kidnappers. They are made up of 16 males and 56 females.”

“It will, therefore, mean that the kidnappers have captured some other persons to make up for the 77 captives they are claiming. Surprisingly, the Kaduna State Government that has made it a habit of churning out daily updates on the security situation in Kaduna state has not made any mention of this mass abduction which occurred in Libere Gida around 11:30 pm of the 22nd April 2021.”

The statement added that Libere is close to the three major IDP camps in Kajuru local government area, in Kallah town, Geffe, and Rimau where not less than 5,000 have been staying under subhuman conditions since they were chased out from their various villages in May 2020 by armed Fulani herdsmen.

The Kaduna state government, according to SOKAPU, has never visited or mentioned their existence not to talk of assisting them with any relief material.

The statement noted that in the past one week, communities of Libere village in Kallah ward, Kujeni and part of Kutura in Tantatu ward, including Kurmin Wali in Afogo ward have been deserted.

In Tantatu Ward, the statement said villages like Edanu, Ungwan Mudi, Ungwan Rana, Ifele, and Ungwan Gora have been taken over by the armed bandits.

