The Kaduna State Government on Friday said bandits allegedly killed eight persons in Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Sabon Gari Local Government Areas of the state. The state government also said that two suspected bandits were killed in reprisal attacks.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the killings in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies reported that bandits invaded Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA and community volunteers engaged the bandits and in the ensuing gun duel, three residents were killed.

“In reaction to this, youths of Na’ikko village attacked a nearby Fulani settlement, Rugan Abdulmuminu and killed two persons in allegation of being involved in the initial attack.

“In another incident, bandits invaded Dakyauro village, Sabon Birni, Igabi LGA and killed four persons after rustling about 25 cows. Two persons were also injured in the attack.”

Aruwan also said a community leader was killed by suspected bandits at Ungwan Ayaba in Chikun LGA.

“Bandits also invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Gigani village, Kerawa, Igabi LGA and rustled about 14 bulls being used by farmers to plough the land.”

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El’ Rufai sent condolences to the families of those killed and all prayed for the repose of their souls.

He also wished those injured speedy recovery.

“The governor notes with deep concern, the incidents in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA and appeals to residents to embrace recourse to law.”

He implored them to avoid killings and reprisal actions that would prove utterly detrimental to peace in the area, as government was working closely with security agencies and stakeholders to end bandits attacks.

Aruwan assured that government was aware of the plight of farmers in Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru and Chikun LGAs and would take steps to ensure that they continue to pursue their livelihoods in safety.

“The governor also addressed reports received on brewing tension in Bomo community, Sabon Gari LGA, between residents and the Nigerian Army.

“The governor appealed to members of the community to maintain calm, as the matter has been reported and steps were being taken in conjunction with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to address the situation.

“The Kaduna state government has urged private schools operating in high-risk areas to adhere to security advisories issued to them.”

Aruwan said this followed reports that some schools had continued to operate outside the guidelines presented to them by security agencies for the safety of their students and staff.

He said the governor was also monitoring the developments in Kauru, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs and working assiduously to enhance security and peace in the identified flash-points in the LGAs.

