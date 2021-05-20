…As troops kill 3 bandits, arrest 2 accomplices Security agencies in Kaduna State have reported that armed bandits attacked Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun LGA, killing eight locals.

The Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this, yesterday, said a building belonging to a church and several houses. were razed by the bandits.

In another development, Nigerian Navy troops stationed in the Kujama general area neutralised three bandits and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, Chikun Local Government Area.

READ ALSO: Two arrested for allegedly providing medical services to bandits According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops stationed at the Kujama checkpoint responded to reports of an attack on Wakwodna village and swiftly deployed for intervention.

The bandits fled into the surrounding bushes on sighting the troops and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were returned to their rightful owners.

The troops engaged the bandits just before Kaso village, and in the gunfight, three bandits were neutralised.

Two locals, who were injured in the exchange were evacuated for medical attention.

During the operation, the troops arrested a suspected bandits informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi. Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were confiscated. The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

