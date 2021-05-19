Bandits have killed eight persons during an attack in Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Vanguard reports.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community and started shooting sporadically and in the process, shot eight people dead.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Kaduna State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits also burnt down a building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church along with several other houses during the attack.

Mr. Aruwan in a statement, identified the deceased as Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere, Bitrus Baba, Umaru Baba, Solomon Samaila, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa and Gideon Bitrus.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report of the attack on Ungwan Gaida with sadness, and condoled the families of the slain citizens, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls. The Governor further condemned the attack on the place of worship and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to carry out an urgent assessment of the damage in the area for intervention.

