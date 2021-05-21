Bandits have killed the eldest son of the Emir of Kontagora, Bashir Namaska, at his father’s farm alongside other farm workers at Masuga village along Kontagora-Rijau road in Niger State.

“It is really disheartening to hear about the death of Bashir, especially at a time when intense military operations are ongoing in some parts of the state to rid the state of criminal elements,” Niger state governor Abubakar Bello said

“As painful as the death is, the situation will only spur my administration to ensure that the fight against banditry in the state is won,” the governor said.”

Namaska was the Sardauna of Kontagora and had been standing in for his sick father, the Sarkin Sudan, for some months.

The deceased was said to have been shot by the bandits on Thursday and later rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

According to reports, the bandits also abducted some people on their way out of the town.

Bello, however, described the death of the prince as heart-breaking and devastating and condoled with the emir and the people of Kontagora Emirate over the loss.

“My deepest condolence goes to the Emir and the people of Kontagora Emirate as this is indeed a great loss, but we should all be consoled by the fact that it is a necessary end for all mortals,” Bello said.

[



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...