By Wole Mosadomi The ancient city of Kontagora, headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State was, yesterday, thrown into confusion as bandits reportedly killed the son of the Emir, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, on his father’s farm.

The late Bashar reportedly visited the father’s farm at Masuga village close to Kontagora town when he was gunned down by the bandits.

The deceased, who is the Sardauna of Kontagora, had been holding forth for his father, Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, who had been sick for sometime.

Besides the death of the Emir’s son, some people working on the farm were also said to have been killed by the bandits, who also rustled an unspecified number of cows from the farm.

It was also gathered that the bandits also flagged down both commercial and private vehicles plying the road, collected their phones, money and other valuables.

READ ALSO: Israel kills senior militant commander in Gaza ― Military An eyewitness revealed that those without cash on them were reportedly beaten by the bandits who abducted several others to an unknown place.

An impeccable source and top government official, who confirmed the incident, said: “It is true that bandits invaded Kontagora town and shot several people and killed the Emir’s son, Alhaji Bashar.

“His death will be formerly announced today (yesterday)and also buried immediately.

“He was rushed to the hospital immediately he was shot but confirmed dead immediately he got to the hospital.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

