By Bashir Bello One Mallam Hassan Bako-Zago has been reportedly killed by bandits who invaded Batsari town in the Batsari Local government area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that many other persons were also abducted from the attack launched by the bandits who stormed the area in their large numbers.

A lawmaker, member representing Batsari constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jabiru Yau-yau, confirmed the incident.

Yau-Yau said the bandits invaded the town on Tuesday night at about 10:30 pm.

He said, “Bandits yesterday (Tuesday) night at about 10:30 pm attacked Batsari town. They killed one Mallam Hassan Bako-zago and kidnapped many other people. As we speak, we are trying to ascertain the actual number of those kidnapped but they are many,” the lawmaker, Yau-yau said.

Also read: Our farms gone, we are homeless! Agony of Katsina banditry survivors When contacted, the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command SP Gambo Isah also confirmed the incident but said he could not ascertain the number of persons abducted.

SP Isah said some escape from the attack while others were hoping to return before the day runs out.

He said the bandits came on 50 motorcycles, each carrying two persons and totalling about 100 stormed the area to attack the Batsari community but were repelled by a joint operation of Police and military.

“One person lost his life in the attack. And we also learnt that they kidnapped some people. Many have run away and I believe many will come back later in the day,” SP Isah stated.

Recall that on Tuesday, the bandits had also abducted a Shariah Court Judge, Alkali Hussaini Sama’ila in Bauren Zakka village in the Safana local government area of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

