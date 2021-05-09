Bandits, on Saturday, killed a retired Army Sergeant, Christopher Madaki, his wife and daughter-in-law in Golkofa community, Jama’a LGA of Kaduna state.

Disclosing this, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said while the three victims were killed during the attack, the former soldier’s son, Clement Madaki, survived with injuries.

The Nation quoted Aruwan as saying, “According to the feedback, the bandits stormed the home of Sgt. Christopher Madaki (rtd), a scribe to a Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA, and shot him, as well as his wife and his son’s wife.

“The three were later confirmed dead, while his son Clement Musa Madaki, survived with injuries inflicted on him by the assailants.

“The scribe’s wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki, and his son’s wife as Alice Musa.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing in Golkofa village and described it as completely inhuman and ungodly.

“He prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security agencies to expedite action on the case,” he said.

In a related development, Aruwan said a breakdown of law and order was averted in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia LGA, following the killing of one Hamidu Nura by one Abba Muhammad.

According to him, the fracas between the two is being investigated by security agencies.

“Irate citizens mobilized themselves and captured Abba Muhammad, attacking him with knives, clubs, and other dangerous weapons, and eventually killing him in a jungle justice approach.

“The Governor is awaiting further briefs on the Kachia and Zangon Kataf LGAs incidences,” Aruwan said further.

