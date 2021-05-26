Bandits killed the village head of Magira in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Malam Umaru Sanda, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Daily Trust reported that the assailants attacked the village around 12:30 am.

A source said the bandits also attacked Garin Idi at about 1:00 am where a 16-year-old girl, Naja’atu, was abducted, shortly after leaving Magira village.

The source said the girl was later released in the morning and has been reunited with her parents.

The source added that the marauders had around 8 am on Monday blocked Shinkafi-Sabon Birni road and robbed cattle traders of ₦12 million.

The Special Adviser to the Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government Area on Security, Lamiru Umar, confirmed all the incidences.

Umar explained that the traders were on their way to a village market at Yarbulutu in Sabon Birni Local Government Area. He said one of the traders was shot dead by the bandits.

The bandits were also said to have kidnapped two persons at the neighbouring village of Rambadawa.





