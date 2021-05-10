Residents gathered outside the mosque following the attack

Residents gathered outside the mosque following the attack

Bandits, in the early hours of Monday, struck in Katsina, kidnapping about 40 Muslim worshippers who were observing Tahajjud at a mosque located in the outskirt of Jibiya town.

Tahajjud is a midnight prayer that is being observed during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The number of abducted persons, at the time of filing this report, is still sketchy. While some residents have said 12 persons were kidnapped, others say 40 worshippers were whisked away.

Speaking to Channels Television, a resident of the affected community, Mallam Fahad Mukhtar, said that the gunmen arrived at the mosque around 2:am on Monday, shooting sporadically. They finally abducted the worshippers and took them into the forest.

Mukhtar, however, said residents have earlier been warned of the attack.

“Prior to their coming, people were informed on so many WhatsApp platforms that there might be an attack around 12:am.

“Our prayer is that May Almighty Allah intervene and look into our condition in Jibia. This attack happens almost on daily basis. It’s not something new.

“Our leaders and sponsors of the insecurity in our country should recall that there will be a day of judgment,” he said.

Another resident of the area, Muhammadu Sani also confirmed that the bandits abducted about forty worshippers.

The Katsina State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement concerning the development.

Katsina is one of the states in the North-West that has been gripped with the menace of banditry, a development that has led to thousands being killed and millions of naira expended on ransom payments.

