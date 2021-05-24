Fidelity Bank has expressed its commitment to support export businesses in Nigeria with the Export Management Program (EMP) scheduled to hold at the Lagos Business School (LBS) from June 14 to 18, 2021.

To boost non-oil exports, Fidelity Bank, Lagos Business School (LBS) and Nigerian Export Promotions Council (NEPC) initiated the EMP.

The 5-day programme is designed to equip Nigerians with the knowledge, tools and skills required to develop their export business in line with global standards to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The EMP is a sector-focused capacity-building programme aimed at specifically delivering impactful, world-class export management education to aspiring and existing players in the non-oil export sector of the Nigerian economy.





