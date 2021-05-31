Spanish giants have confirmed the signing of Man City’s Argentine striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer

The 32-year old hitman completed his medicals in Spain, after bidding farewell to Man City, in their 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

Aguero will link up with friend and fellow Argentine team-mate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, after penning a two-year contract that includes a 100m buyout clause.

He will join on July 1 after his City contract expires.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank Sergio for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well on the remainder of his career," the English champions said in a statement.

Aguero spent five years in LaLiga with Atletico Madrid until 2011, when he moved to City for a reported fee of £35m.

He scored a club-record 260 goals in 389 appearances in all competitions during a glittering decade in Manchester.

Aguero, who famously secured City's first Premier League title in 2011-12 with an injury-time winner against QPR on the final day of the season, won the top-flight title five times in England.

He also won six EFL Cups and the FA Cup in 2018-19 as part of a domestic treble under Pep Guardiola, who described the forward as “a special person” who would be irreplaceable for the club.

Aguero scored twice on his final league appearance for City in the 5-0 win over Everton this month. The goals took him to 184 in the Premier League – fourth in the all-time charts – and broke Wayne Rooney’s record for the most goals scored in the competition for a single club.

