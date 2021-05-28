Barzini reminds us of the twenty-pound economic injustice meted to Ndi Igbo in 1979 with his new song “Onye Alana Nwanne Ya”.

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur Barzini releases his brand new single “Onye Alana Nwanne Ya” to music listeners worldwide. The song is available on all digital streaming platforms and stores. Get it with the link below:

https://snd.click/2mp4buni

The record, an ode to Biafra Remembrance Day, highlights the twenty-pound economic injustice meted to the Igbos in 1979. Dedicating the song to his late grandfather who was a victim, Barzini says “The story of how we built back the generational wealth that was looted from us is not talked about enough. This is a thing of legend, any way you wanna look at it”. He enlists the creativity of Nollywood star/singer, NNAMDI AGBO, and veteran Nigerian Rapper DASUKI to produce an energy-packed hip hop anthem that tells an original African story.

Barzini has been on a one song per month release spree this year after having blessed us with two incredible music projects in 2020: Beloved Vol. 1 and 2. The 28-yr old Nigerian rapper is passionate about mental health awareness and the proper documentation of African history and culture.

Related