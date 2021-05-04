Bauchi state government has confirmed the infiltration of four local government areas by Boko Haram, This Day reports.

The state government which spoke after the vandalization of a telecommunication mast in Gamawa said the influx of people from neighboring Yobe where a recent attack by Boko Haram in the Geidam community occurred, has made the affected LGAs vulnerable to terrorists.

Secretary to the state government Alhaji Sabiu Baba who addressed newsmen after an emergency meeting between the Governor and head of security agencies, said the suspected terrorists had the intention of blocking communication in the preparation of attacks points to imminent danger.

Baba revealed that five people have been arrested in connection with the mast vandalization, and also identified the affected LGAs as Gamawa, Zaki, Dambam, and Darazo.

He said: “This influx of the displaced people has put the state under a security threat, our facilities are now overstretched and we are not comfortable with the development.

“Security strategies have been developed to ensure the threat does not turn into attack in the state. We have decided to commence profiling of all the people coming into Bauchi state particularly in the four affected LGAs will be done to discover those with dangerous weapons and demonize them.

“The state government will ensure the joint operations of the security agencies will be intensified particularly air surveillance around the affected LGAs.

“Some bandits have been arrested for vandalizing the MTN installation in Gamawa LGA with the intention of blocking communication in the area in preparation for an attack.

“As for those that are displaced persons, government officials will identify them in order to provide relief materials for their well-being because the government will not just watch them suffer.

“The gateway LGAs are Gamawa, Dambam, Darazo, and Zaki which are sharing boundaries with Yobe state and close to the seized Geidam by Boko Haram militants.”

The SSG also revealed that Governor Bala Mohammed has provided the needed support to security agencies to intensify patrol and surveillance,

