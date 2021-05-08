Dortmund’s English midfielder Jadon Sancho (3L) celebrates with teammates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig in Dortmund, western Germany on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Martin Meissner / POOL / AFP) /

Bayern Munich was confirmed as Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season Saturday after Borussia Dortmund beat second-placed RB Leipzig 3-2.

England winger Jadon Sancho netted twice in Dortmund’s home win, a result that meant Bayern become champions without kicking a ball before their home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday evening.

Before they even kick-off, Bayern have 71 points to Leipzig’s 64.

The victory lifted Dortmund into the Champions League places, but Eintracht Frankfurt can knock them out of fourth place if they beat Mainz on Sunday.

Even without star striker Erling Braut Haaland, Dortmund were 2-0 up at the start of the second half with goals by Marco Reus and Sancho.

Leipzig fought back with a Lukas Klostermann header before Dani Olmo equalised only for Sancho to grab the winner with superb footwork.

The clubs meet again on Thursday in the German Cup final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

With Haaland watching in the stands as his thigh injury continues to sideline him, Dortmund raced into the lead after only seven minutes.

Reus span out of Lukasz Piszczek’s pass, sprinted behind the defence and took a beautiful back-heeled ball from Thorgan Hazard before sweeping his shot past Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz did not come out for the second half after being injured colliding with his centre-back Manuel Akanji just before the break and was replaced by Roman Buerki.

Dortmund doubled their lead just six minutes after the break with a superb piece of skill from Sancho, who cut back inside after a Raphael Guerreiro pass and fired his shot in off the far post with superb accuracy.

The visitors pulled a goal back on 63 minutes when Emil Forsberg floated in a corner and Lukas Klostermann steered his header past Buerki.

Leipzig drew level when South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan broke clear of Dortmund defender Mats Hummels and squared for Olmo who tapped home from close range.

However, Sancho grabbed the winner when he flicked the ball to Guerreiro, took a return pass and tapped home to hand Bayern the title.



