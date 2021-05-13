Kola Daisi University

• Anchor varsity admits 165 new students Acting Vice-Chancellor, Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Prof. Adeniyi Olatunbosun, has urged students to shun social vices and be agents of change in order to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

Olatunbosun, who spoke at the fourth matriculation ceremony of the university in Ibadan, enjoined the 220 newly admitted students to be obedient and disciplined.

The professor of law urged the new students to resist ungodly peer pressure and obey all the rules of the institution while assuring that the school would make their stay worthwhile.

Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Culture and Tourism, Akeem Ige, called on the Federal Government to invest more in education to tackle insecurity.

In separate addresses, human capital development expert, Akin Abolaji, urged students to imbibe entrepreneurial spirit while a renowned broadcaster, Edmund Obilo, charged the new students to be critical thinkers and break the status quo.

Meanwhile, Anchor University, Ayobo, has admitted 163 new students across three faculties in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Afolayan assured new intakes that the school would provide the right choices needed to achieve true greatness.

He however enjoined them to beware of alternatives in form of distraction and indulgence.

He said: “Anchor University has zero-tolerance for negative and evil vices, such as drug abuse, sexual assaults and examination malpractice, among others.”

The Vice-Chancellor urged parents and guardians not to relax, saying this stage in the lives of their wards is one of the most sensitive as they are on the verge of transforming into adulthood.

He said though the university has rules and regulations in place to guide the children at this stage of their lives, it may not achieve much without support from parents.

“If these children are not properly mentored, two months break at home could wreck the effort of a whole session back in the university. But if we work together and with God on our side, we would raise heaven-bound beautiful adults,” Afolayan added.



