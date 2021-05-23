Brother John who had six months of fractured leg testifying at the programme

Hebrews 11:13-16 “These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. 14 For they that say such things declare plainly that they seek a country. 15 And truly, if they had been mindful of that country from whence they came out, they might have had opportunity to have returned. 16 But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for He hath prepared for them a city.”

Heaven is a prepared city for prepared people. It is the abode of Supreme and Almighty God the Creator of the world and everything therein and His holy angels. It is a beautiful city where the streets are made of gold and mansions are prepared for the saints who will wed with our Lord Jesus Christ at the last supper. God has reserved a place for all the people who will serve Him here on earth with the determination and focus to make heaven. The people who will make heaven must see themselves as strangers on this earth and see heaven as their eternal abode. The people who ran this race in the Bible days were determined to make heaven, and as a result, were mindful of their actions and inaction, avoiding in its entirety anything capable of derailing them from the focus of reaching that prepared city, the heaven, where eternal rest will take place.

As Christians, we are all strangers on this planet earth and must be determined and focused to make heaven, the number of years we live on this earth notwithstanding. We have heard the gospel and we have the opportunity to make good use of the message of salvation we have received. It is rather unfortunate that some people lived and died prior to the advent of our Lord Jesus Christ. They might have lived long but all was wasted life. Ours should not be like that because we have heard the gospel. It will cost us something, but the things in stock for us in heaven are worth the sacrifice made in achieving it.

The Bible says in Mark 10:28-30, “Then Peter began to say unto him, Lo, we have left all, and have followed thee. 29 And Jesus answered and said, Verily I say unto you, There is no man that hath left house, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my sake, and the gospel’s, 30 But he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life”. The people who ran the heavenly race ahead of us knew the value of their expectations; hence, did not mind forsaking all they had, including family relationship at the altar of heaven. They were determined and focused. The sacrifice, no matter the value, is not in vain because it will be rewarded double-fold as one makes heaven. In the course of the race, however, there must be persecutions which one has to bear in order to overcome. We should not, therefore, hold unto earthly possessions as if life is tied to them. We must leave this world either by rapture or death. Whichever manner it happens, we should know we have a destination either heaven or hell fire. We should be determined to make it to heaven, which is a better choice and the reason why our Lord Jesus Christ came and died for us.

In Romans 8:35-39, the Bible says, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? 36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the daylong; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. 37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. 38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, 39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Heaven must cost us something, but we must be focused and determined to suffer and overcome them all. We are in prison of Jesus Christ. Having embraced Him, nothing will bring about retreat. It is forward ever backward never, until we see Jesus. We are in the church for heaven’s sake not for earthly things. In the course of serving God, blessings will come, miracles will come but should not be a source of distractions because God will give blessings to keep the body and soul together. They are not and will never be the ultimate for coming to Jesus Christ and being in the church. The Bible says in 1st Corinthians 9:25-27 “And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible. 26 I therefore so run, not as uncertainly; so fight I, not as one that beateth the air: 27 But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway”. As long as we are still in this world, a series of temptations must stand on the way to heaven, but we have to keep our bodies under perfect control. It is not everything that comes our way we have to tolerate and take. Jesus Christ should be our standard and mirror. Anything outside God’s Will should not be taken into consideration. We ensure we are not subject to being castaway at the end. The term castaway was translated from Greek word, ‘adokimos’ meaning disapproved. The heavenly race, therefore, should be run according to God’s Will and standard.

As the first step in this race, we must be born again. The Bible says in John 3:1-5, There was a man of the Pharisees, named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews: 2 The same came to Jesus by night, and said unto him, Rabbi, we know that thou art a teacher come from God: for no man can do these miracles that thou doest, except God be with him. 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. 4 Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born? 5 Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. One must be born again by receiving our Lord Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour. That is why the Bible says in John 1:12, “But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name”: Only the sons and daughters of God are going to make heaven. These are the people that have received Him, believed He is the only Son of God Who died for our sins on the Cross of Calvary and have accepted Him as their Lord and Saviour. It is only through Him any man can make heaven. Hence, the Bible says in John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me”. There is no other way through which we can access heaven except through Jesus Christ. Any man desirous of meeting with his Maker in heaven must accept Jesus Christ, serve Him, determine to live and die with Him, then you are sure of making heaven, either through rapture or death in Jesus name.

Testimony Of The Lord’s Doing

I Hated Chosen, Mostly Their Apron, But Now I Am Chosen. What An Irony?

MY name is Sister God’s Glory. My standing here to testify, today, was because of the encounter I had at Mgbidi 2021. It all started when a pastor in my village invited me to a programme in his church in December 2020.

The reason why I decided to honour the invitation was that anytime we went for evangelism in my village, he usually supported us. I never liked anything about The Lord’s Chosen before. I hated majorly their apron. So, when I went for the programme on 26th December, they were passing papers around for those that would go to Mgbidi to write their names. I asked myself what is Mgbidi again? The pastor asked me whether I would be going for the Mgbidi crusade, and I said no. Later, I said it is better I prayed instead of just saying no. So, I went to the Lord in prayer and He said I should go. So, I had to obey and went to Mgbidi. It was at Mgbidi I had the encounter that made me a Chosen today.

Now the Encounter: I noticed that each time testifiers were testifying, they would say ‘God of Chosen, God of Chosen. So, I asked if their God was different from the God others are serving. What do they mean by God of the Chosen? I was really complaining. So, after the programme that day, I slept and had an encounter with God, Who came and asked whether I wanted to know the God of the Chosen they are talking about? I said yes Sir! I was told to look up.

As I looked up, I saw a man standing, wearing a white robe. The face was dazzling white, and I could not look at his face, it was like the sun. The being was carrying something like staff on his hand. He said, “Can you see the God of the Chosen?” I am the God of ‘Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.” He said when I made a covenant with my servant Abraham, I swore by my uplifted hand, seeing that there is no other name higher than my name, I swore by my name. ln this place (The Lord’s Chosen), I operate with covenant and power. The same covenant I had with the Israelites, that is the same covenant I have with the Chosen. Then I heard a voice saying “do you want to be a Chosen now”? I said, “Lord, you know I am already a Chosen. If I am not a Chosen, you will not be using me, you will not be sending me.” He said, “Okay, I want you to be a Chosen by number.” Then I remembered the mandate, that it is ten-billion-soul-mandate.

Another person was giving testimony and said, “The Lord’s Chosen is a mountain on top of other mountains.” I said to myself here they come again. How would a church be on top of other mountains? Then I heard a voice saying, ‘Do you want to know?’ I said yes! Then he showed me a big building on top of small buildings. The small buildings were connected with something like a rope to that big building on top of them. And that biggest building was pulling up the smaller buildings. The voice now said: “Can you see, this is the way? The Lord’s Chosen is in this generation. The voice continued and said, “The Lord’s Chosen is my hope for this generation.”

Another man gave testimony that he saw a revelation where darkness covered everywhere. He saw only a building standing and this building was The Lord’s Chosen. In that revelation, the man was told that all the Chosen are saved. Then I asked how could it be, is it only Chosen that is saved?

Note: Every revelation I had was as a result of the testimonies I heard and the questions I asked. So, when I asked, ‘Does it mean only the Chosen are saved?’ The voice said ‘yes’ I should open Rom 11:26: Quickly, I flipped my Bible to Rom. 11:26 and I saw where it is written “that all Israel are saved. I asked question more, And I was given Matthew 6:33. That anybody that seeks the Kingdom of God first and His righteousness will be saved. But those who seek only miracles, etc, might not be saved, since they are not mindful of righteousness. After all these encounters, I decided to become a Chosen. Praise the Lord!

At this juncture, I pray for the General Pastor and all the Chosen worldwide. Heaven at last in Jesus name! Praise the Lord!

Sister God’s Glory



