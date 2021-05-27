[FILES] Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State PHOTO: Twitter

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, yesterday, charged the new Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Simeon Amadi to be firm and courageous to enable him to surpass the achievements of his predecessor. He gave the charge at the swearing in ceremony of the Chief Judge at Government House, Port Harcourt, maintaining that one of the best ways to be reckoned with, as a successful judge was to be decisive, especially on speedy delivery of justice processes.

This, he said, could be done by ensuring that case files were not only assigned, but actually treated, dispensed with and judgment given based on the merit of cases.

“Such is also the hallmark of judicial independence people are canvassing. Everybody should work together. As the Chief Judge, if anybody does not do his duty, you should know what to do. Do not panic. Show leadership. Whether the person was your class mate of not is immaterial,” he admonished.

Wike also urged Amadi not to be afraid of petitions against him either from individuals or from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), because such petitions and animosity could be without facts or justification.

“Discharge his duties in a manner that will make the state proud, as it was under your predecessor. Anywhere I go in Abuja, they talk about the former Chief Judge and I still want you to maintain that relationship.”

“Let people talk about you, maintain a cordial relationship with your colleagues outside and at home,” he further advised. He assured that his administration would continue with the relationship established with the judiciary under Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, which he also said, had been the situation with the legislature.

“We will not look back in doing whatever is necessary for the judiciary. I have said that we will continue with the financial autonomy for the judiciary. But I will not agree that the judiciary should submit budget to the state House of Assembly. There is no law that provides for such,” he stressed.

Governor Wike told the new CJ to set a timeline of achievement and be ready to show evidence in the next six months after assumption of duty.



