At the just-concluded National Sports Festival, NSF in Benin City, the Edo State capital, there was an unlikely personality in the midst of the country’s top sports administrators.

Not many could identify her; but she caught the eye.

Tall, beautiful, charismatic and always with a smile, Gladys Igut was in Edo for a mission, as the Commissioner, Cross River State Sports Commission.

Her state was at the national event with the least athlete contingent — 35 — and naturally, not much was expected from them.

But Igut weaved her magic wand, and her athletes returned home with 30 medals: nine gold, six silver and 15 bronze.

Suddenly, the unknown woman became known, and has been a major talking point of the NSF.

Truly, Edo 2020 was Igut’s baptism of fire in the sports world.

She was appointed as Commissioner, Cross River State Sports Commission in February 2020 by Governor Ben Ayade, with virtually no experience in the sports world. She earlier served as Special Assistant on Events to the governor.

Prior to playing a major role in Ayade’s administration, Igut was a popular face in the state’s entertainment sector.

First, she came fourth among 17 contestants in the Miss UNICAL contest, before she was crowned the Obubra Queen for 2011/2012.

She thereafter founded the Cross River Queens’ Forum, which later metamorphosed into Queens’ Forum Nigeria, and was president of the NGO from 2012 to 2016.

Having been involved more in entertainment, her appointment as head of sports in the state came as a surprise to many.

Igut admitted she was astounded as well, and initially wondered how she would transit from the entertainment industry to the sports sector.

“So, when I first saw my name in the appointment list for the Cross River State Sports Commission, I was like, what do I know about sports? What would I do there?”

However, with just 14 months in office, she’s fallen in love with her new role in the sports sector.

“I’m loving it now, I must confess. At first, I told myself, ‘let me see why God is taking me there.’ At some point, I was beginning to see why God took me to the sports commission even when I knew nothing about it,” she told Punch.

Igut isn’t a complete neophyte in sports; she was involved in sporting activities while growing up, but never envisaged earning a living from it.

And as a beauty queen, she believes sports and the entertainment world share some similarities, which helped her settle down quickly in charge of her new role.

“I was actually involved in sports in my primary and secondary school days, but I had no intention to take it serious. In primary school, I was involved in athletics, while in secondary school, I played football and volleyball. It was just for fun; just getting involved in any game of your choice, that’s all.

Again, there’s that relationship between sports and the beauty world. For you to keep fit in the beauty world, you have to be in shape. So, I love jogging and I’m also into aerobics, which are part of sports too.”

Though a learning curve for her, settling down as head of the Cross River Sports Commission wasn’t a problem, as she got the support of her board members and sports officials in the state.

“When I got into office, I had meetings with them. I told them I had no knowledge of sports. We learn every day and I am here to work with all of them. I need their cooperation; whatever I don’t know, I call their attention to it, so that they can put me through. That way, we can work as a family. So far, it has been good,” she added.

After Cross River’s 30-medal haul with just 35 athletes, Igut expressed delight at the feat, saying they’ve already begun preparations for the next edition of the NSF in Delta State in 2022.

Yes, I would say we are happy because we never expected it because of the challenges. We went for the NSF with the lowest number of athletes, but surprisingly, we were 12th in the table, with just 35 athletes. I would say we did well. If we had attended the event with the 160 athletes that we proposed initially, I think even Akwa Ibom wouldn’t have seen our back,” Igut said with a chuckle.

When we came back, we addressed them (athletes and officials) and thanked them for their efforts. We gave them one week break.

Next year, we are not going to contest the title with Delta, but we will do our best. We are into grassroots sports and schools sports, we are preparing for the next NSF, and from there we can get new athletes to add to what we have already.”

Igut is a woman on a mission to turn around the fortunes of Cross River sports, as well as leave a lasting legacy by bringing in the private sector to fund sports in the state, in line with global standards.

According to her, the revived grassroots sector and motivation of athletes by the state government will sooner than later implant Cross River in the forefront of Nigerian sports.

“Some of our athletes decided to compete for other states, but we got their contacts and brought them back and motivated them, so we are not scared of our talents being poached,” she stated.

We are going to schools, urging the young ones to take to sports, so that from there we can get more athletes to add to the ones we already have.

The governor is trying his best. Before he came on board, the athletes were owed arrears. He has cleared the arrears and he does not owe any more. He also encourages them with incentives now and then.

The private sector partnership has been put in place and we have some uncompleted projects in the stadium, which we hope to complete with these partnerships. We have tried other organisations to see how they can assist with some of our programmes as well.”

In a position not usually occupied by the female gender, some feel Igut is in an unfamiliar terrain, but she wants to leave a lasting legacy behind, a legacy to impact on her people using sports as a potent tool.

“As a person, it’s not always about pushing but more importantly, impacting on people. That would speak for me tomorrow. I find joy in building people, making people happy. I just do my best,” she said.

Janet Osemudiamen