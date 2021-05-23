By Ayo Onikoyi Foremost Nigerian skin therapist and aesthetician, Mimi Whyte-Femi who runs Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is a popular figure in the entertainment sphere known primarily for making people beautiful. Her business is all about beauty. And when she talks about “beauty” many listen.

In a chat with Potpourri the delectable entrepreneur speaks on beauty and style and how they relate.

In a chat with Potpourri the delectable entrepreneur speaks on beauty and style and how they relate. " Beauty and style go hand in hand but they are not essentially the same. Beauty compliments style. Of course, you can be beautiful without style. Beauty to me, is of the heart and an"even glowing skin."

Style on the other hand, is your preferred expression of your appearance or how you do things. There’s just this added glow and sparkle when your skin is flawless and you have got a good style sense.

Style on the other hand, is your preferred expression of your appearance or how you do things. There's just this added glow and sparkle when your skin is flawless and you have got a good style sense. Style is the basis of acceptability in the society. It is style that maintains beauty. Beauty vanishes and becomes ordinary when there is no style. Style is elegance, style is grace, style is sophistication and style is that thing that makes beautiful people keep up their class. Beauty without style is classless," she said.

Mimi Whyte-Femi founded Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa in 2012. Over the years she has grown the brand and taken it to the top of the ladder in the beauty industry. Apart from resolving skin issues she offers other ancillary services such as body massages and more.

Vanguard News Nigeria

