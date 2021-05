ODD / ODD PICTURES

Beijing’s annual Chinese rose festival to open

Two tourists enjoy the moonflower blossoms in Daxing District, Beijing on Tuesday, as the city embraces its annual Chinese rose culture festival. Photo: IC



RELATED ARTICLES

University course teaches students how to get married

A course set up by a university in Shanghai for students to simulate the procedures of a wedding …

blog comments powered by Disqus

Like this: Like Loading...