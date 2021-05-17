Rochas Okorocha, the immediate governor of Imo State has denied corruption allegations against him insisting however that he even became poorer by reason of becoming governor.

He explained that he had always been a successful person before coming into office in 2011 and dared anyone to come forth with evidence that he mismanaged funds meant for the government.

Okorocha also denied acquiring properties using government funds.

“I challenge anybody to prove that I acquired any property with any government fund,” Okorocha said on Channels Television.

He added, “I think people have forgotten that I was Rochas before becoming the governor of Imo State; I think they have forgotten completely.

“If anything, becoming a governor made me even poorer than what I was in the past. I don’t know whether I acquired any property here in Abuja, there is none.”

Okorocha, who now represents Imo West senatorial district in the National Assembly, believes those making the allegation are referring to a hotel that belongs to his wife and is used to fund their foundation.

According to him, there is no way they can hang the corruption allegation on him or that he stole government’s money when its monthly allocation is small.

The lawmaker stated that during his two-term as governor, he built the best international cargo airport and police state command in the country, as well as 27 hospitals, a new government house, a new court, and a new prison, among others.

He also spoke about his encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the same issue, noting that he spent two nights when he was arrested.

“I said to them (EFCC) that I have not come to respond to your call because there is already a matter in court and once a matter is sub judice, you cannot talk about it.

“Imo State government has taken me to court on the same subject matter, and we are at the Federal High Court in Abuja on the same subject matter,” Okorocha said.

He added, “EFCC is doing their job because if there is no report, they can’t nose into whatever you are doing; EFCC is not witch-hunting, they are acting on a petition being written by somebody.”

