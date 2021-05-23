By Chris Onuoha The Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française /Mike Adenuga Centre Lagos and Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos, will on 25 May present the seventh edition of its monthly series of talks ‘Point of View’(POV) at Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Themed ‘Africa’s Cultural Heritage and the Case for Restitution’, this edition will lend voice to increasing global calls and debates for the repatriation of looted art to Nigeria, more specifically the renowned Benin bronzes. The talks also seek to discuss current efforts in this direction, Nigeria’s state of preparedness in receiving and preserving them as well as well as its impact on Nigerian cultural heritage.

There will be presentations of The Benin Massacre : Memories and Experience by Prof Peju Layiwola of Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos; The British Museums: The Benin Bronzes, Colonila Violence and Cultural Restitution by Dan Hicks FSA, Professor of Contemporary Archaeology, University of Oxford; performance, ‘Screening of Rawson’s Boat’ by multimedia performance artist and sculptor, Jelili Atiku.

The panel discussion session ‘The Restitution Debate: Diaspora Affairs, Migration and the Reinvention of Identity will feature seasoned cultural experts that include Azu Nwagbogu, Director/Founder, African Artists Foundation; Dr Vincent Hiribarren, Director, Institute Français de Recheche en Afrique (Nigeria) University of Ibadan and Kofo Adeleke, President, Legacy Restoration Trust while Peter Okotor, Assistant Curator, Center for Contemporary Art, Lagos will moderate.

