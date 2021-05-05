By Ozioruva Aliu BENIN CITY – Mr Abas Imasuen the eldest son of Late John Odigie Imasuen has given seven day-notice to occupants of various houses in a massive piece of land at evbuoriaria layout benin city Edo state.

This notice was sequel to a judgement by a high court in Benin City delivered in 1999 and issuance of warrant of execution in 2019.

Following the disregarding of the first warning by the Occupants , the owner of the Property had to issue the last warning which is the seven-day notice.

READ ALSOUNICAL security apprehends suspected cultists with hard drugs on campus Counsel to Imasuen, Iriata-Dike Clement said action necessitated pasting of the directive from the Highcourt on the different Buildings and others ranging 430feet by 1000feet in the said Evbuoriaria layout Sapele road adding that after the judgement was delivered some years ago the occupants were given time to make amends but that they were adamant.

He said it was as a result of their resistance that the last seven day ultimatum was issued before other actions to compel the illegal occupants to vacate the Property.

Some of the landlords said they were taken aback to see notices are being pasted in their houses.

