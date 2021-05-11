Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was currently in the Jerusalem District Court after being accused of abuse of power, bribery, and fraud. Netanyahu denies all the charges and has referred to the situation as being a witch hunt against him by people who want him out of office.

Netanyahu has been indicted in three cases.

Case 1,000: Supposedly, Netanyahu received multiple gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from very wealthy people; they were, in turn, exchanged for favors from Netanyahu.

Case 2,000: Netanyahu offered to help out an Israeli newspaper, Yediot Ahronot, if they wrote about him positively.

Case 4,000: Netanyahu supported legislation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to promote decisions that were in the favor of Shaul Elovitch. Elovitch is a shareholder in Israeli telecom giant Bezeq, Netanyahu wanted Elovitch to get him positive coverage on Walla, a news site.

In January of 2021, there were 315 instances in which Walla covered news to make Netanyahu appear in a positive light. Supposedly, 150 of those instances involved Netanyahu himself.

Supporters and protestors gathered outside of the courthouse. Protestors demanded that Netanyahu should be removed from his position as prime minister.

Monday’s (4/5/2021) trial will focus on Case 4,000, but Nethanyu has stated that Walla had never favored him and that they had a negative connotation of him.

4/6/2021:

Netanyahu was given the duty to form a new coalition government by President Reuven Rivlin. Nethanyu has 28 days to form his coalition, but he can ask for a 2-week extension. If he can not form the coalition in time Rivlin can give the task to another party leader. Rivlin is anxious about what Nethanyu might do and is worried for the country.

First Week of Trials Overview:

The CEO of Walla, Ilan Yeshua, spoke during the Netanyahu trials and explained how he would give good treatment to Netanyahu, and in return, he received favors from the website owners. Evidence has been found in the form of texts and emails to back up Yeshua’s claims. Supposedly, Netanyahu has complete control over what the website posted about politically. Netanyahu has continued to deny all of the charges against him. But so far, Yeshua’s claims are not enough to incriminate Netanyahu.

