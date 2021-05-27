By Peter Duru – Makurdi The Benue State Security Council, SSC, has ordered the feuding youths of neighbouring Bonta and Ukpute communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state respectively, to fish out the criminal elements amongst them to pave the way for lasting peace in the area.

It would be recalled that the crisis in both communities recently claimed the lives of 12 military personnel on peace mission in the area.

This was part of the resolutions reached Thursday at the end of an expanded SSC meeting held in Makurdi which had in attendance traditional rulers, Local Government Council Chairmen and major stakeholders from both LGAs and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu.

The meeting also totally condemned the acts of criminality among youths of both communities and agreed that there should be an immediate cessation of hostilities between the two communities to pave way for the peaceful demarcation of the borders of the two communities.

Reading the resolutions of the meeting, the Deputy Governor said the council resolved that “there should be sensitisation of the youths of Bonta, Ukpute, and Ocholo communities with a view to encouraging peace and harmony between them.

"There is, therefore, the urgent need for the youth associations to meet, discuss peace, feast together, and sign an agreement that there should never be any breach of peace between the affected communities.

“It was resolved that there should be the urgent demarcation of the borders between Bonta and Ukpute communities of Konshisha and Oju Local Government areas respectively.

“And that the access road from Konshisha to Oju should be opened and remain accessible and safe to all and sundry.

“It was also agreed that there is a need to establish a Police post within the area to serve both Bonta and Ukpute communities.

“That the Traditional Rulers should sit up and take full charge of their domains. And that the youths should awake and fish out the criminal elements amongst themselves to pave way for sustainable peace in the area.”

Faith-based organisations were also charged by the meeting to encourage the communities on the need for peaceful coexistence.

