Economic and Social activities were paralyzed in Enugu State on Monday as residents deserted the streets in compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to mark this year’s Biafra day anniversary. As of 10.30 am on Monday, various institutions including banks, businesses, markets remained under lock and key as vehicular and human movements were restricted from the roads in the state.

Most streets and major urban roads in the state were turned into football pitches by young men and school children who used them to play football.

The total lockdown might not be unconnected with the threat by the IPOB “to deal with anyone found violating the sit at home order.”

Enugu had in the past not observed orders by IPOB on sit at home. Despite assurances from security agencies that they would protect lives and properties, the residents’ decision to obey IPOB’s order might not be unconnected with the increased rate of killing and attacks on the police facilities in the zone by unknown gunmen.

Only on Sunday night, a former high court Judge, Justice Stanley Nnaji was shot dead while driving along the Ebeano Tunnel in Enugu.

The gunmen had doubled crossed him, pulled him out of his car, and pumped bullets into him severally before taking off in his vehicle.

These gunmen continued to ravage the state on Monday. Policemen were, however, seen mounting guards around their premises and preventing movements around their area.

There were also few patrol security vehicles comprising police, civil defence, and soldiers on the streets to maintain law and order.





