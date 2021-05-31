By Steve Oko Streets in Umuahia the Abia State capital are virtually empty and deserted as residents remain indoors in total compliance with the sit-at-home order given by the leadership of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB to mark this year’s Biafra Day.

Unlike previous years when the exercise recorded partial compliance in the Umuahia where the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hails from, the capital city was completely shut down.

As at 9:00 am when our Correspondent courageously moved around some streets to monitor the situation and level of compliance, the streets were still empty.

All shops in the street without any exception were under lock and key.

When our Correspondent visited the relief market beside Amuzukwu Primary School, no trader nor buyer was sighted as the market was completely deserted.

When our Correspondent visited the relief market beside Amuzukwu Primary School, no trader nor buyer was sighted as the market was completely deserted.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had Sunday night said Abia traders would not be compelled to open their shops today if they chose not to do so.

Kanu had in his early morning live broadcast on Facebook and other social media platforms expressed rage over the non-compliance attitude of Umuahia, Enugu and Abakaliki to similar orders in the past.

He warned them to ensure total compliance to the sit-at-home order this year.

There was also no vehicular movement except a few tricycles that occasionally pass by.

An ambulance was also sighted around Enugu Road by ShopRite shopping plaza moving on the road.

Similarly, a nurse in her car apparently on duty was sighted driving past Niger Road.

Residents were sighted in clusters in front of their homes especially in balconies discussing in hushed tones.

It was also observed that unlike the previous years there was no convoy of security patrol vans around the city in any ‘show of force’ as commonly known in security quarters.

The usual calm in the state capital might also not be unconnected with the Saturday burning of the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID station along Uzuakoli Road by yet to be identified, armed men.

Following the attack, Umuahia has been enveloped by fear and residents have decided to play with caution.

