By Ugochukwu Alaribe The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Australia, has announced it would hold rally across Australia on May 30th in honour of Biafra fallen heroes.

Director of Membership and Mobilization of IPOB in Australia, Mr. Kennedy Ochi, in a statement, disclosed that the rally would include candle night and peaceful demonstration at Federation Square, Melbourne and Victoria and will run currently in other European countries.

Ochi, who backed the May 31st sit-at-home call by the leadership of group in Nigeria, explained that the rally is to further draw the attention of the global community to the plight and marginalization of the people of old eastern region in the hands of the Nigerian government.

READ ALSO: Breaking: IPOB, Cameroonian separatists to exchange weapons, personnel — Report He stated that IPOB and other pro-Biafran agitators would continue to use every lawful means within its reach to continue to push for a sovereign State of Biafra.

The group condemned what it termed senseless killing of innocent Biafrans by the Nigerian security agents, and lamented that the killing of Biafrans have been a norm among the security personnel who have gone unpunished.

“IPOB is committed to the struggle towards the emancipation of its people. Nothing will stop the agitation since the current regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has relegated the Igbo to the back bench in a country they are citizens.

“It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that our opinion don’t matter no more in the current affairs of the nation but still, Biafrans are not allowed to go. We remain committed in this struggle. IPOB is bidirectional, well-organized, systematic and hierarchical structure with the sole aim of accomplishing our mission,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...