BIC, makers of stationery, lighters, and shavers, has announced the launch of its continent-wide art competition. BIC is searching for talented ball pen artists to submit their exceptional artworks for an opportunity to be named the Art Master of the Middle East and Africa.

The BIC Art Master competition was first held in South Africa in 2017. Following 2017 success, it expanded to all of Africa in 2019. Now in 2021, the competition includes the Middle East region. The region is packed with immensely talented people and in its 4th year, the BIC Art Master contest plans to recognize and celebrate these artists.

Using only BIC ballpoint pens, entrants have the freedom to express their creativity while playing on this year's theme, "Enchant Everyday Life". Artists can submit a maximum of three original and authentic artworks of what inspires and brings them joy on www.bicartmaster.com before the 31st of May 2021.

“With our diverse Nigerian culture, we are excited to be launching this year’s edition of the BIC Art Master Competition that acts as a platform to recognize and showcase African talents. The competition was a great success last year and we are already very impressed with the submissions that we’ve seen in the first couple of days since launch,” said Guillaume Grouès, Deputy General Manager Lucky Stationery Nigeria Ltd and Senior Sales Manager West & Central Africa.

Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges that include a mix of artists, sculptures, art professors, and art collectors. The grand prize for the competition is $2,000, a personalized online gallery, and an opportunity to be featured as part of the BIC Art Collection. The 2nd prize winner will walk away with a $1,000 cash prize, and the 2nd runner-up will win a $500 cash prize. This contest is open for Africa and Middle East residents only.

