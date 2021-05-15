By AFP

President Joe Biden told Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on Saturday that Islamist group Hamas must stop rocket attacks on Israel, the White House said.

Biden, in his first call with Abbas, “stressed the need for Hamas to cease firing rockets into Israel,” a statement said.

Biden also “underscored his strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best path to reach a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”



