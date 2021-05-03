Bill GatesGuardian LifeMelinda GatesWhat's New

Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 11, 2015 Billionaire Bill Gates, chairman and founder of Microsoft Corp., and his wife Melinda attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. – Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder-turned philanthropist, and his wife Melinda are divorcing after a 27-year-marriage, the couple said in a joint statement Monday.
The announcement from one of the world’s wealthiest couples, with an estimated net worth of some $130 billion, was made on Twitter. (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder-turned philanthropist, and his wife Melinda are divorcing after a 27-year-marriage, the couple said in a joint statement Monday. The announcement from one of the world’s wealthiest couples, with an estimated net worth of some $130 billion, was made on Twitter.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said.


