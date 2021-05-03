(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 11, 2015 Billionaire Bill Gates, chairman and founder of Microsoft Corp., and his wife Melinda attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. – Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder-turned philanthropist, and his wife Melinda are divorcing after a 27-year-marriage, the couple said in a joint statement Monday.

The announcement from one of the world’s wealthiest couples, with an estimated net worth of some $130 billion, was made on Twitter. (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder-turned philanthropist, and his wife Melinda are divorcing after a 27-year-marriage, the couple said in a joint statement Monday. The announcement from one of the world’s wealthiest couples, with an estimated net worth of some $130 billion, was made on Twitter.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said.



