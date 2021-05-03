Bill Gates and Melinda Gates | Image: Frederic Stevens | Getty Images

Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda Gates have ended their 27-year-old marriage.

Bill and Melinda announced the split in a joint statement released on Monday on their respective Twitter pages.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the former couple said.

pic.twitter.com/padmHSgWGc

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021

Bill and Melinda added that they would still work together at their foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The two are co-chairs and trustees of the foundation, which launched in 2000. Today the foundation has over $51 billion in assets, according to a tax filing.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” the statement read.

Bill Gates is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, and is worth $124 billion.

Bill and Melinda Gates met at Microsoft. She had been a marketing manager at the software company. The two got married in Hawaii in 1994 after Bill Gates had weighed the pros and cons on a blackboard.

They have three children: Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory Gates.

Bill and Melinda have asked for “space and privacy” for their family as they both begin to navigate their new life.

The announcement comes two years after Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, said he and his wife, MacKenzie, were getting divorced. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are among the world’s richest people, and Amazon and Microsoft compete in the cloud computing business.

