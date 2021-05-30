The Bishop Theologian of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and a Professor at the Lagos State University, The Rt. Rev (Prof.) Dapo Asaju, has called on Christians to unite and work together to tackle challenges facing the country. He made the call while leading the Bible Study at the Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Asaba at St. John’s Church, Okwe, Delta State.

He noted that God has blessed Nigeria with resources that could make her great, as well as stand tall among the comity of nations. He attributed problems of Nigeria to corrupt leadership, which, he said, destroyed the system and impoverished the masses.

Revealing that Christians have the capacity to elect righteous and God-fearing leaders to direct the nation’s affairs, the don lamented that most of the best brains the country has produced have left the shores of their fatherland in search of greener pastures abroad, while millions of young school leavers and graduates are roaming the streets without jobs. He advised Christians not to be silent in the face of evil, but to rise and take their destinies in their own hands for the survival of Nigeria.



